Racing: Jennings looking to nab G1

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New South Wales-based jockey Koby Jennings is aiming to maintain his perfect strike-rate on the John Sargent-trained Luvaluva in the Gr.1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa on Saturday.The 24-year-old hoop, originally from Traralgon... New South Wales-based jockey Koby Jennings is aiming to maintain his perfect strike-rate on the John Sargent-trained Luvaluva in the Gr.1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa on Saturday.The 24-year-old hoop, originally from Traralgon... 👓 View full article

