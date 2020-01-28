Global  

Shannon Sharpe on why he thinks Tom Brady will not be playing for the Patriots next season

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe on why he thinks Tom Brady will not be playing for the Patriots next seasonShannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss whether or not Tom Brady will be playing for the New England Patriots next season, as the 42-year old quarterback becomes a free agent for the first time in his career.
News video: Would Tom Brady Actually Ditch The Pats For Vegas?

Would Tom Brady Actually Ditch The Pats For Vegas? 00:34

 Business Insider reports the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly want to sign NFL phenom Tom Brady. That is, should the longtime New England Patriots quarterback choose to leave his team. Brady would be a marquee signing for the franchise, as the team is looking to make a splash in their debut season in Las...

