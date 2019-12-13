Andrew Irvine @BarrowAFC Dragging the Wife up to Barrow next Saturday all the way from Southampton just to watch the match. No do… https://t.co/8bGoVwF9HF 10 minutes ago

Bermondsey Trifle England win in Scotland but what a terrible game to watch. A win is a win but kick, kick, kick, kick, kick, kick fr… https://t.co/1dDdnDy6tp 14 minutes ago

Charlotte oGoing What's going on? 10 players to watch in the XFL, from former NFL starters to hidden gems - USA TODAY… https://t.co/1qvbgamxVK 17 minutes ago

FazeL 2 RT @UnllimitedHQ: HELLO FELLOW @HALO / @HCS LOVERS & TEAM UNLLIMITED FAM The 4th & LAST Online Qualifiers for #DHANA20 @DreamHackHalo ar… 20 minutes ago

UNLLIMITED🔜DHANA20 HELLO FELLOW @HALO / @HCS LOVERS & TEAM UNLLIMITED FAM The 4th & LAST Online Qualifiers for #DHANA20… https://t.co/04hkgNO0Z6 20 minutes ago

JBright @MonteCristo @kickedtripod the big differences would be either talking about pure gameplay and ladder meta, vs talk… https://t.co/58dQ8LHtaq 21 minutes ago

Kamina RT @TheBesteban: Watching the #DBFZWT and shocked about @jumper7b taking out @SonicFox5000? You should learn more about where he plays from… 21 minutes ago