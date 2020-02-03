Global  

Birmingham City vs Coventry City LIVE: Pep Clotet considering changes for FA Cup replay

Walsall Advertiser Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Birmingham City vs Coventry City LIVE: Pep Clotet considering changes for FA Cup replayBirmingham City face Coventry City in the second running of the St Andrew's derby this evening with the winners of tonight's FA Cup replay set to face Leicester City.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Recent related news from verified sources

Birmingham City vs Coventry City: These are the teams Pep Clotet and Mark Robins have picked

Birmingham City's head coach has handed this Under 23s starlet his Blues debut in tonight's FA Cup replay with Coventry City - and Cheick Keita is involved
Sutton Coldfield Observer

'Kick them off the park' - Birmingham City and Coventry City prepare for FA Cup replay

'Kick them off the park' - Birmingham City and Coventry City prepare for FA Cup replayBirmingham City face Coventry City on Tuesday night for the St Andrew's Derby 2.0 - with both teams having to squeeze their FA Cup replay into hectic schedules
Sutton Coldfield Observer

ZiRovinReporter

Ziad Roving-Reporter EMIRATES FA CUP 4TH ROUND: BIRMINGHAM CITY 2 COVENTRY CITY 2 (BRUM WIN 4-1 ON PENALTIES): Twice denied by injury ti… https://t.co/uEXfFYR8b1 36 minutes ago

HebertSalas12

Hebert Salas -Birmingham City 2-2 Coventry City FT Penales (4-1) Dean 90+2'/ Bakayoko 50' Bela 120'/ Biamou 114' -Cardiff 3-3 Re… https://t.co/CC1kFjWmBC 42 minutes ago

huguiale

HugoAlejandro Amaolo RT @VarskySports: #FACup Liverpool 1 - Shrewsbury Town 0 Birmingham 2 (4) - Coventry City 2 (1) Cardiff City 3 (1) - Reading 3 (4) Derby… 42 minutes ago

SocialistLight

Jim Sheppard RT @primevideosport: Home side Birmingham City beat Coventry City at St Andrew's 10 days after drawing with Coventry City at St Andrew's as… 55 minutes ago

FN24org

FN24 FA Cup: Birmingham City 2-2 Coventry City highlights https://t.co/XejpelRMQE https://t.co/XJVI6BxmLQ 1 hour ago

FWPBirmingham

FWP Birmingham City NEWS: FA Cup: Birmingham City 2-2 Coventry City highlights (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/xQfx3QNlyt 2 hours ago

SkyCcfc

Sky Blue Hub (everything CCFC) RT @AwayDayTags: 📸 4,515 Coventry City fans at St Andrews for the #EmiratesFACup replay v Birmingham City. 👏👏👏 A excellent turn out for m… 2 hours ago

FutbolGlobal29

Fútbol Global ⚽️Birmingham City 2-2 Coventry City Penales 4-1 ✅Lukas… https://t.co/bbJKLuW3bH 2 hours ago

