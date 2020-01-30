Global  

Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
 A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant`s widow and other family members.

NTSB: No Sign Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash [Video]NTSB: No Sign Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash

The 11-page NTSB report released Friday – which did not determine a cause for the crash -- stated that there was no sign that the helicopter's two engines failed before it went down in a fiery wreck.

Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy [Video]Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy

Talking about her best friend's recent troubles got Oprah Winfrey emotional on Friday. Winfrey started choking up during an appearance on "Today" with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. CNN reports..

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public memorial has been announced for three of those killed along with Kobe Bryant when their helicopter crashed in foggy weather last...
Kobe Bryant to be honoured at Oscars 2020

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, will be honoured at Oscars 2020, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has...
