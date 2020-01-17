Jaguars to play consecutive home games in London next season
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will play consecutive home games in London next season, potentially strengthening the franchise’s foothold in an overseas market the NFL is eager to expand. The Jaguars will play back-to-back games at historic Wembley Stadium to improve revenue during “a period of significant change within the league,” team President […]
Flipped Season 1 Trailer - Quibi - synopsis: Chronically underemployed couple Jann and Cricket Melfi who are self-proclaimed home renovation "experts," more than confident they are television's next great home design celebrity duo.
directed by Ryan Case
starring Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson,...
Interview with Nasser Al-Attiyah after stage 10 of 2020 Dakar Rally. Three Dakar titles are not enough for Nasser Al Attiyah. The hunger for success and the pleasure of competition is what has driven..