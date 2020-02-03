Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Prithvi Shaw's India ODI debut confirmed, Virat Kohli to send him as opener against New Zealand

Prithvi Shaw's India ODI debut confirmed, Virat Kohli to send him as opener against New Zealand

Zee News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
India will see right-handed batsman Prithvi Shaw donning the blue-colour uniform on Wednesday (February 5, 2020) for the One-Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand | 1st ODI preview: Ground report from Hamilton

India vs New Zealand | 1st ODI preview: Ground report from Hamilton 06:13

 India is all set to take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli [Video]Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli addressed a presser on the upcoming ODI series as India is all set to play New Zealand in the 1st ODI on Feb 05. Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming series due to a calf..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published

India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep [Video]India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep

India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in the final T20 match to complete a 5-0 sweep against the Kiwis.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IND vs NZ: With Prithvi Shaw making ODI debut, where will KL Rahul bat now? Virat Kohli reveals

With Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the New Zealand series due to injury and KL Rahul proving he can do anything anywhere in the field, Virat Kohli will have...
DNA

Mayank Agarwal replaces Rohit Sharma in India ODI team, Prithvi Shaw returns to Test team

Mayank Agarwal replaced India vice-captain Rohit Sharma in the One Day International team for the three-match series against New Zealand after the latter was...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.