Emergency 911 phone calls on Kobe Bryant crash show witnesses concerned about fog

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Recently released emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility due to fog and revive the tragic moment that rocked the basketball and entertainment worlds nine days ago.
News video: Locals hold vigil for Kobe Bryant and crash victims

Olivia Culpo supports teenager who lose family in Kobe Bryant crash


Kobe Bryant crash investigation centres on role played by fog

Audio indicated that an air traffic controller told the pilot just before the crash that he was "still too low level for flight following," meaning the aircraft...
