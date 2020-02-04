Quinton de Kock stars as South Africa inflict seven-wicket defeat on England in first ODI

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

South Africa pair Quinton De Kock and Temba Bavuma combined to hand England a sobering seven-wicket defeat in their first one-day international since being crowned world champions. Unlike the unforgettable World Cup final at Lord’s six months ago, there was precious little drama in this series opener as a 173-run stand between De Kock and […] 👓 View full article

