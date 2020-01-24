Global  

Gambling in football: Bookmakers considering ban on shirt and pitch-side advertising

BBC Sport Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Bookmakers "consider" a voluntary ban on football shirt sponsorship and pitch-side advertising, a parliamentary committee hears.
