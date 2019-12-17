Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > James Milner issues challenge to Liverpool's kids for FA Cup clash

James Milner issues challenge to Liverpool's kids for FA Cup clash

Daily Star Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
James Milner issues challenge to Liverpool's kids for FA Cup clashMilner will be be putting his feet up and relaxing as Liverpool's young guns go for glory in their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview [Video]Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview

An in-depth preview of the Club World Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Monterrey. The Reds will be looking to take their outstanding league form onto the world stage against their Mexican..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport James Milner issues challenge to Liverpool's kids for FA Cup clash https://t.co/2ZuVkwifC1 https://t.co/TrbClVxDVy 7 hours ago

fbbsix

Super League James Milner issues challenge to Liverpool's kids for FA Cup clash https://t.co/VL3RKXnPgP 7 hours ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Milner will be be putting his feet up and relaxing as Liverpool's young guns go for glory in their FA Cup fourth-ro… https://t.co/kK5KIqHApS 7 hours ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights James Milner issues challenge to Liverpool's kids for FA Cup clash #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/uLts2ErSPR 7 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport James Milner issues challenge to Liverpool's kids for FA Cup clash https://t.co/2ZuVkwifC1 https://t.co/3y2j0WdjWV 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.