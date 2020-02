Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New Zealand's ODI series against India begins at Hamilton' Seddon Park today, with the Black Caps needing a win to avoid making unwanted history. Niall Anderson runs through all you need to know ahead of the three-match series.... New Zealand's ODI series against India begins at Hamilton' Seddon Park today, with the Black Caps needing a win to avoid making unwanted history. Niall Anderson runs through all you need to know ahead of the three-match series.... 👓 View full article