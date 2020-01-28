Global  

Liverpool name youngest-ever side for FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Liverpool named their youngest-ever starting XI for the FA Cup fourth-round replay with Shrewsbury Town, as Curtis Jones became their youngest captain. The Reds were in action against League One side Shrewsbury at Anfield on Tuesday, after the minnows fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 on January 26. However, Jurgen Klopp insisted after the […]

The post Liverpool name youngest-ever side for FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury

FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury 01:16

 Shrewsbury and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. Shrewsbury are expecting to take more than 5,000 fans to Anfield, in the hope of causing an upset and setting up a trip to Chelsea in the fifth round while Neil Critchley leads Liverpool in the FA Cup.

