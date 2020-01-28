Liverpool name youngest-ever side for FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Liverpool named their youngest-ever starting XI for the FA Cup fourth-round replay with Shrewsbury Town, as Curtis Jones became their youngest captain. The Reds were in action against League One side Shrewsbury at Anfield on Tuesday, after the minnows fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 on January 26. However, Jurgen Klopp insisted after the […]



