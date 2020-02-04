Global  

Michigan State coaching candidates: Luke Fickell, Pat Narduzzi lead replacements for Mark Dantonio

CBS Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Could a former Spartans assistant step right in to replace Dantonio after National Signing Day?
Report: UC's Luke Fickell top choice for Michigan State job

University of Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell is a top candidate to replace the retiring coach at Michigan State University, according to a report....
bizjournals Also reported by •ESPNFOX SportsPro Football Talk

Michigan State’s Dantonio announces retirement

Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run as coach in which he guided Michigan State to heights the Spartans hadn’t reached in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comDenver PostFOX SportsCBS SportsChicago S-T

TerpsNPhoenix

Elon #PhoenixRising RT @sportingnews: Michigan State football will have a new leader next season. https://t.co/2tmYelG2E7 6 minutes ago

IntoPitt

DreamBackfield.com RT @BarrettSallee: Michigan State coaching candidates from @dennisdoddcbs: Luke Fickell, Pat Narduzzi lead replacements for Mark Dantonio… 10 minutes ago

PadsFan4Ever

Michael Black RT @BruceFeldmanCFB: Mark Dantonio is stepping down at #MichiganState. The Spartans have some intriguing options to replace him, starting w… 12 minutes ago

clayphillips27

clay phillips RT @AthlonSports: Following Mark Dantonio's surprise decision to retire after 13 seasons in East Lansing, Michigan State will have big shoe… 14 minutes ago

jimsewell36

Jim Sewell RT @TheAthleticCIN: It's #Bearcats fans' continual cross to bear to endure coaches linked with other jobs. Michigan State will be no except… 15 minutes ago

AthlonSports

Athlon Sports Following Mark Dantonio's surprise decision to retire after 13 seasons in East Lansing, Michigan State will have bi… https://t.co/etTNsOGxmO 26 minutes ago

buckeyebobcat10

Tom Ford RT @247Sports: Luke Fickell at Michigan State makes too much sense, right? The potential candidates in East Lansing following Mark Dantoni… 27 minutes ago

salinesoccer

Saline FC RT @MSYSASoccer: The Michigan State Youth Soccer Association is pleased to announce we will be hosting a National C License course in 2020!… 30 minutes ago

