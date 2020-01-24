Global  

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Month … again

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Month … againFor a fifth straight month, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.
