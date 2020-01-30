Global  

FA Cup: Oxford equalise against Newcastle in stoppage time with Nathan Holland volley

BBC Sport Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Nathan Holland's "outstanding" volley draws Oxford United level with Premier League Newcastle in stoppage time of their FA Cup fourth-round tie.
