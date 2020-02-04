The 17-year-old scored a beauty in the German Cup

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Video: Gio Reyna scores stunning first goal for Dortmund

CaughtOffside 1 hour ago





Tweets about this Football Mania ⚽️ Gio Reyna, rising U.S. soccer star, scores gorgeous strike for first professional goal with Dortmund https://t.co/0rPJFglDCZ 29 minutes ago Roger Gonzalez RT @CBSSportsSoccer: Gio Reyna, rising U.S. soccer star, scores gorgeous strike for first professional goal with Dortmund https://t.co/ASC… 1 hour ago CBS Sports Soccer Gio Reyna, rising U.S. soccer star, scores gorgeous strike for first professional goal with Dortmund https://t.co/ASCKLVuEUM 1 hour ago