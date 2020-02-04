Global  

Yashasvi Jaiswal: World Cup semi-final, Pakistan, unbeaten hundred

Indian Express Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Tweets about this

mahesh92157653

mahesh RT @cricbuzz: It's a maiden World Cup hundred for Yashasvi Jaiswal. India have beaten Pakistan for the fourth successive time in #U19CWC t… 15 minutes ago

JiteshDas10

Jitesh Das RT @BCCI: HUNDRED: What a fine knock this is from Yashasvi Jaiswal!👌👌 The left-hander scores a match-winning ton in the #U19CWC semi-final… 37 minutes ago

RaveenaAgarwaal

Raveena 🇮🇳Aggarwal (BJP)🚩 RT @SirJadeja: 158* Highest ever opening partnership in U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final. Congrats Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena. 👏🙌… 1 hour ago

FlySolo_387

SIMRAN 🇮🇳 RT @CricketNDTV: Yashasvi Jaiswal played a sublime knock of 105 off 113 deliveries as India beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the U-19 World C… 2 hours ago

TheDopelicate

Dope'licate Reddy RT @ESPNcricinfo: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets to his 💯 with the winning hit; India reach their third consecutive Under-19 World Cup final with a… 2 hours ago

Sushil569

Sushil RT @U19WORLDCUP2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena have now registered the highest ever opening partnership in an Under 19 Cricket… 3 hours ago

IndiaAnalyst

India Analyst RT @amit_manwani: Allah Rahem karne ke mood mein nahi hai😂😂😂😂 Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena have registered the highest ever openi… 3 hours ago

