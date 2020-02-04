Global  

Kieffer Bellows ready to prove himself after Islanders call-up

Newsday Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The 19th overall pick in 2016 had 16 goals and eight assists at Bridgeport and is the son of Brian Bellows, who amassed 485 goals and 537 assists in 1,188 regular-season NHL games.Â 
