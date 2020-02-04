Kieffer Bellows ready to prove himself after Islanders call-up Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The 19th overall pick in 2016 had 16 goals and eight assists at Bridgeport and is the son of Brian Bellows, who amassed 485 goals and 537 assists in 1,188 regular-season NHL games.Â 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this John Davison2 RT @AGrossNewsday: #Isles Notebook - Kieffer Bellows makes #NHL debut, ready to prove himself after AHL call-up as scorer and reliable two-… 2 days ago Andrew Gross #Isles Notebook - Kieffer Bellows makes #NHL debut, ready to prove himself after AHL call-up as scorer and reliable… https://t.co/B0ESblEz0f 2 days ago