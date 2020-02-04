Global  

FA Cup: Allan Saint-Maximin scores brilliant extra-time winner for Newcastle against Oxford

BBC Sport Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Allan Saint-Maximin scores a "brilliant individual goal" in extra-time as Newcastle progress to the FA Cup fifth-round after beating Oxford United 3-2 at the Kassam Stadium.
