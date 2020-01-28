Global  

Neco Williams speaks out after shining in Liverpool's 'youth team' win over Shrewsbury

Daily Star Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Neco Williams speaks out after shining in Liverpool's 'youth team' win over ShrewsburyLiverpool kid Neco Williams impressed in the win 1-0 FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury - and has now set his sights on Chelsea in the next round
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stands by his decision to field a weakened team in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury. He says he needs to respect the pre-agreed mid-season break.

Liverpool Player Ratings: Neco Williams the standout in FA Cup win over Shrewsbury

Liverpool Player Ratings: Neco Williams the standout in FA Cup win over ShrewsburyLiverpool will travel to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth-round after a Ro-Shaun Williams own-goal gifted victory to the Reds' kids at Anfield
Daily Star

Liverpool's youngest team beat Shrewsbury to reach fifth round

Liverpool's youngest-ever starting line-up overcomes Shrewsbury Town at Anfield to book an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea.
BBC News


