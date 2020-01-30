Wayne Rooney is poised to face his former club Manchester United after helping Derby County to a 4-2 victory over Northampton Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay. The winners of Tuesday’s match at Pride Park secured a home tie against United in the fifth round, with the matches to take place in midweek between March 3 […] The post Rooney set for Manchester United reunion after Derby County seal FA Cup fifth-round place appeared first on Soccer News.

