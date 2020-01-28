Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury Town: Reds´ next generation make FA Cup progress
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Liverpool’s youngest-ever side earned a place in the FA Cup fifth round as Ro-Shaun Williams’ calamitous own goal gave the Reds a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town. With Jurgen Klopp having refused to field any of Liverpool’s first-team regulars in Tuesday’s replay, as well as handing academy coach Neil Critchley the reins, a group with an […]
Shrewsbury and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. Shrewsbury are expecting to take more than 5,000 fans to Anfield, in the hope of causing an upset and setting up a trip to Chelsea in the fifth round while Neil Critchley leads Liverpool in the FA Cup.
