Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury Town: Reds´ next generation make FA Cup progress

Liverpool’s youngest-ever side earned a place in the FA Cup fifth round as Ro-Shaun Williams’ calamitous own goal gave the Reds a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town. With Jurgen Klopp having refused to field any of Liverpool’s first-team regulars in Tuesday’s replay, as well as handing academy coach Neil Critchley the reins, a group with an […]



