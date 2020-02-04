US teenager Reyna nets 1st Dortmund goal in German Cup loss

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
American teenager Gio Reyna scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund in style on Tuesday night in a 3-2 loss at Werder Bremen in the German Cup. The 17-year-old, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, entered in the 66th minute with Dortmund trailing 3-1 in the round-of-16 game. He scored 12 […]
Werder Bremen 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland scores again

Erling Braut Haaland continues his remarkable scoring record for Borussia Dortmund but cannot prevent his side from suffering a shock German Cup third round loss...
BBC Sport Also reported by •talkSPORT

