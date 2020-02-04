US teenager Reyna nets 1st Dortmund goal in German Cup loss

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

American teenager Gio Reyna scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund in style on Tuesday night in a 3-2 loss at Werder Bremen in the German Cup. The 17-year-old, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, entered in the 66th minute with Dortmund trailing 3-1 in the round-of-16 game. He scored 12 […] 👓 View full article

