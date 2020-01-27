Global  

Jurgen Klopp raves about ‘just exceptional’ Liverpool FC star

The Sport Review Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has described Roberto Firmino as a “unique” talent following his brilliant form for Liverpool FC of late. The Brazil international notched up three assists as Liverpool FC claimed a dominant 4-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday. That win allowed Liverpool FC to stretch their lead at the […]

