Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jurgen Klopp has described Roberto Firmino as a “unique” talent following his brilliant form for Liverpool FC of late. The Brazil international notched up three assists as Liverpool FC claimed a dominant 4-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday. That win allowed Liverpool FC to stretch their lead at the […]



The post Jurgen Klopp raves about ‘just exceptional’ Liverpool FC star appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

