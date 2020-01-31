Global  

Billionaire Steve Cohen ends talks to buy New York Mets: CNBC's Faber

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has ended negotiations to buy the New York Mets, CNBC's David Faber said https://twitter.com/davidfaber/status/1224830012844539908?s=20 on Tuesday.
 The possible sale of the Mets is now up in the air, and a longtime executive is steeping down from the Knicks; CBSN New York's Otis Livingston reports.

Sources: Possible Sale Of New York Mets To Billionaire Steve Cohen Is In Jeopardy

When pressed for a comment, the Mets didn't deny the rumor.
CBS 2

Matt Adams agrees to minor league deal with New York Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Adams agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets on Friday, hoping to earn a job as a backup and a bat with pop off the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBBC Sport

