Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Borussia Dortmund teenager Gio Reyna became the youngest scorer in DFB-Pokal history on Tuesday. Reyna, 17, made history with his stunning solo goal as Dortmund bowed out of the competition following a 3-2 third-round loss to Werder Bremen. The American sensation – a second-half substitute –received the ball outside of the penalty area and weaved […]



The post Dortmund´s Gio Reyna becomes youngest scorer in DFB-Pokal history appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

