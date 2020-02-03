Global  

Dortmund´s Gio Reyna becomes youngest scorer in DFB-Pokal history

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund teenager Gio Reyna became the youngest scorer in DFB-Pokal history on Tuesday. Reyna, 17, made history with his stunning solo goal as Dortmund bowed out of the competition following a 3-2 third-round loss to Werder Bremen. The American sensation – a second-half substitute –received the ball outside of the penalty area and weaved […]

The post Dortmund´s Gio Reyna becomes youngest scorer in DFB-Pokal history appeared first on Soccer News.
