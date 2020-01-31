Global  

China virus toll nears 500, airlines cut HK flights

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
China's National Health Commission said another 65 deaths had been recorded on Tuesday, bringing the toll on the mainland to 490, mostly in and around the locked-down central city of Wuhan where the virus emerged late last year. There have been two deaths outside mainland China.
News video: Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers 02:12

 BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have been forced to quarantine thousands of passengers. One of the ships is anchored off of Japan while the...

