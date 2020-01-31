Global  

Live Cricket Score: India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 1st ODI between India and New Zealand
News video: India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News 02:35

 Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record as Virat Kohli and his boys became the first team in the t20i history to win a five match series...

India vs New Zealand | 1st ODI preview: Ground report from Hamilton [Video]India vs New Zealand | 1st ODI preview: Ground report from Hamilton

India is all set to take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:13Published

India pollution: Calls for action to improve Delhi air quality [Video]India pollution: Calls for action to improve Delhi air quality

With elections on the horizon, a call for action from residents of one of the world's most polluted cities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published


NZ vs IND: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal break 44-year-old record for India as they debut in Hamilton ODI

Team India are currently taking on New Zealand at the Seddon Park in the first ODI match of the three-match series.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

4th T20I Live: New Zealand opt to field vs India

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 4th T20I match between India and New Zealand on Times of India
IndiaTimes

