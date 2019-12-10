Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mookie Betts, David Price heading to Dodgers in blockbuster trade with Red Sox

Mookie Betts, David Price heading to Dodgers in blockbuster trade with Red Sox

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Betts, who won the AL MVP award in 2018, is heading to Los Angeles as part of a blockbuster deal also involving David Price.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal [Video]Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal

Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal. Strasburg's seven-year deal is a new record for a pitcher. The deal surpasses David Price's seven-year, $217 million deal with the Boston..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Red Sox send '18 MVP Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers in blockbuster: reports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire stars Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston Red Sox, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night.
CBC.ca

Dodgers acquire slugger Mookie Betts and starter David Price from the Red Sox

The Red Sox have agreed to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, packaging the star outfielder with left-hander David Price in a salary dump...
Denver Post


Tweets about this

ProphetAscend2

Prophet Ascending 2.0 RT @MasterAtWork247: David Price was always too soft to play in a city like Boston. I do appreciate him not shitting himself in 2018 even t… 7 seconds ago

y53_dra

ゆたか RT @MLB: Recap of what has been reported in tonight's blockbuster: Dodgers reportedly get OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price and cash. Red… 8 seconds ago

a_valenzuela18

ANDREW Bruhhhhhh dodgers got mookie betts and David price ALAAAA VVVVV 😍😭 16 seconds ago

Jorgee_A_III

Jorge 🎗 RT @BleacherReport: Breaking: Red Sox have agreed to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, per @JeffPassan https://t.co/RU5QKK… 18 seconds ago

wendypena36

Peña RT @urfaavcolor: *baseball szn approaching* me: idk if i’m ready to get hurt again *dodgers acquire mookie betts & david price* me: htt… 23 seconds ago

Robledo_0108

Christian Robledo RT @MLBONFOX: BREAKING: Mookie Betts & David Price have been traded to the @Dodgers. (via @Ken_Rosenthal & @JeffPassan) https://t.co/dtrV8… 27 seconds ago

BigeasyballerD

Chaz Davis RT @SportsCenter: @JeffPassan The Dodgers and Red Sox have agreed to a deal, sending Mookie Betts and David Price to LA. More details 📝:… 31 seconds ago

Markelpb16

Markel Pascual RT @MLB: 🚨 BLOCKBUSTER 🚨 Dodgers reportedly acquire Mookie Betts and David Price from the Red Sox, per @JeffPassan. https://t.co/gQ8GKsYryb 34 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.