Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > He once worked at the concession stand in Miami. On Sunday he won a Super Bowl in the same stadium.

He once worked at the concession stand in Miami. On Sunday he won a Super Bowl in the same stadium.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
From stories of redemption to the greatest displays of sportsmanship, this year's Super Bowl brought all the feels.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl 54 Is First To Go 5G

Super Bowl 54 Is First To Go 5G 00:23

 For the first time in Super Bowl history, the stadium and much of the city around it — including the airport and downtown Miami — have been outfitted with 5G technology.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buffalo teen heads to Super Bowl LIV with Make-A-Wish [Video]Buffalo teen heads to Super Bowl LIV with Make-A-Wish

A Buffalo high schooler was in Miami over the weekend for Super Bowl LIV with 18 other wish kids from across the country and Canada through Make-A-Wish.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:28Published

Chiefs fan remembers 1970 Super Bowl parade [Video]Chiefs fan remembers 1970 Super Bowl parade

Last time the Chiefs won a Super Bowl, a fan got in trouble with her principal and parents for skipping school to attend the parade. But she doesn't have any regrets about it, and plans to attend the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeremy Renner, Jamie Foxx, & More Attend Super Bowl 2020 in Miami!

The 2020 Super Bowl was a star-studded event! Jeremy Renner and Jamie Foxx arrived separately at the big game on Sunday (February 2) at the Hard Rock Stadium in...
Just Jared Also reported by •cbs4.com

Fans vote Steelers’ Immaculate Reception NFL’s best moment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Fans have spoken, and the Immaculate Reception is their pick for the greatest moment of the NFL’s first 100 years. The NFL...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

im_JessSayin

Jessie Big Spoon 🥄🤗 RT @KiaSpeaks: I once worked a concession stand. I’ve never seen so many roaches in my life. So I don’t eat from concession stands. Y’all e… 2 days ago

KiaSpeaks

call gunna if you want you a birkin I once worked a concession stand. I’ve never seen so many roaches in my life. So I don’t eat from concession stands… https://t.co/j1qTGShCZN 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.