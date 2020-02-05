Global  

Kovalchuk scores in SO, Canadiens rally past Devils 5-4

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday night. Montreal’s Charlie Lindgren had 20 saves filling for an ill Carey Price, and easily handled muffed chances by Nikita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jack Hughes […]
