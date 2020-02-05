Global  

Mumbai on back foot

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Mumbai on back foot*Rajkot:* Saurashtra's slow left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja snared five wickets to leave Mumbai tottering at 249-8 on Day One of their Elite Group 'B' Ranji Trophy match here on Tuesday. Had Sarfaraz Khan yet again not rescued Mumbai after they suffered a top-order collapse with a 78, the 41-times Ranji champions...
