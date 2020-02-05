Mumbai on back foot Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Rajkot:* Saurashtra's slow left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja snared five wickets to leave Mumbai tottering at 249-8 on Day One of their Elite Group 'B' Ranji Trophy match here on Tuesday. Had Sarfaraz Khan yet again not rescued Mumbai after they suffered a top-order collapse with a 78, the 41-times Ranji champions... *Rajkot:* Saurashtra's slow left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja snared five wickets to leave Mumbai tottering at 249-8 on Day One of their Elite Group 'B' Ranji Trophy match here on Tuesday. Had Sarfaraz Khan yet again not rescued Mumbai after they suffered a top-order collapse with a 78, the 41-times Ranji champions 👓 View full article

