Kovalchuk scores in SO, Canadiens rally past Devils 5-4

FOX Sports Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Kovalchuk scores in SO, Canadiens rally past Devils 5-4The Montreal Canadiens have rallied from a three-goal deficit and beaten the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in a shootout on Tuesday night
Kovalchuk scores in SO, Canadiens rally past Devils 5-4

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4...
