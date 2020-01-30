Global  

Angels trade for Dodgers' Pederson, sources say

ESPN Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Dodgers, shortly after acquiring star right fielder Mookie Betts from the Red Sox, sent outfielder Joc Pederson to the Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Sources: Red Sox talk Betts trade with Dodgers

The Red Sox are in talks with the Dodgers about a Mookie Betts trade, sources told ESPN.
ESPN

