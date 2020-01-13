Global  

Prithvi Shaw, Shubham Gill in Test squad for NZ tour; Ishant Sharma included subject to fitness

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
*Hamilton:* Opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday made a comeback into the Indian Test team for the two-match series against New Zealand while Mayank Agarwal replaced injured Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad for the series beginning here on Wednesday. Shaw, who last played for India in October 2018, returns to the Test side after Rohit was...
Shaw back in Test squad; Mayank in for NZ ODIs

Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand while Mayank Agarwal replaces...
IndiaTimes

IND vs NZ Test: Shubman Gill to replace injured Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma in squad but subject to fitness clearance

Shubman Gill will be replacing Rohit Sharma for the Test series against New Zealand, which will commence from February 21. The second Test is scheduled to begin...
DNA


Athiradhan3

Athiradhan RT @mpk_prabha: @bhogleharsha Rahul can wait... Prithvi shaw and shubham gill deserves a go in tests.. 😉 5 hours ago

prasant29242263

prasanth RT @BharathiKumar4: Rahul Dravid has mastered the art of guiding young cricketers!! KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer Ajikya Rahane Mayank Agarwal… 5 hours ago

SanjayS00663282

Sanjay Singh RT @SanjayS00663282: @cricketwallah @klrahul11 A bold step as #Rahul had a multiple Chance in #Test_Matches in last 2 years. India at Prese… 23 hours ago

SanjayS00663282

Sanjay Singh @cricketwallah @klrahul11 A bold step as #Rahul had a multiple Chance in #Test_Matches in last 2 years. India at Pr… https://t.co/68l1Fl9ZdK 23 hours ago

mpk_prabha

PRABHA 😊 @bhogleharsha Rahul can wait... Prithvi shaw and shubham gill deserves a go in tests.. 😉 1 day ago

RishivardhanK

RishiVardhan @ICC Prithvi Shaw returns Shubham Gill retains his spot Rishabh Pant likes this post😀 1 day ago

RathiRomil13

Romil So exciting to see Shubham Gill and Prithvi Shaw in the test squad. I hope they get their chance and make the most of it. #NZvsIND 1 day ago

var_nogood

var RT @Cricrajeshpk: According To Report: Prithvi Shaw & Mayank Agarwal will open the innings for India in Test And Shubham Gill as backup Ope… 1 day ago

