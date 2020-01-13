Prithvi Shaw, Shubham Gill in Test squad for NZ tour; Ishant Sharma included subject to fitness
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () *Hamilton:* Opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday made a comeback into the Indian Test team for the two-match series against New Zealand while Mayank Agarwal replaced injured Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad for the series beginning here on Wednesday. Shaw, who last played for India in October 2018, returns to the Test side after Rohit was...
