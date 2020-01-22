Georgina Rodriguez recollects first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that she was very nervous when she first saw the football superstar. Georgina explained that it was his height (6ft 1), body and beauty that she was attracted to when she met him while working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. The Spanish model, who has daughter... 👓 View full article

