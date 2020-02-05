Global  

Tom Latham hopes fresh faces will turn it around for Kiwis

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
*Hamilton:* New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham is banking on fresh faces to turn around the fortunes of his injury-hit side against a seemingly invincible India in the ODI series starting here on Wednesday. New Zealand were hammered 0-5 in the T20 series, which concluded on Sunday. Latham said the Black Caps, playing their...
