Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC faces Bhutan's Paro FC

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC faces Bhutan's Paro FC

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
*Thimphu:* Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC will start as favourites when it takes on Paro FC of Bhutan in a preliminary round match of the AFC Cup here on Wednesday. Bengaluru FC has been a regular feature in the AFC Cup knockout rounds between 2015 and 2018 and, having missed out of the continent's second tier club...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Bengaluru register their biggest-ever win against Bhutan’s Paro in AFC Cup play-off round


Indian Express


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.