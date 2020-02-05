AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC faces Bhutan's Paro FC

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Thimphu:* Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC will start as favourites when it takes on Paro FC of Bhutan in a preliminary round match of the AFC Cup here on Wednesday. Bengaluru FC has been a regular feature in the AFC Cup knockout rounds between 2015 and 2018 and, having missed out of the continent's second tier club... 👓 View full article

