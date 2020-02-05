Josh Nebo scored 18 points and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 68-51

You Might Like

Tweets about this NBA News Now Texas A&M downs Missouri 68-51 behind Nebo - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/zLji3oK5SA 10 minutes ago Delphine Pilcher "Texas A&M Downs Missouri 68-51 Behind Nebo" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/nQ33TWlEEC 13 minutes ago FOX2now Texas A&M downs Missouri 68-51 behind Nebo https://t.co/FGPgsTJMrM https://t.co/ygLXv6V1Lu 14 minutes ago Coach Billy Carson Texas A&M downs Missouri 68-51 behind Nebo https://t.co/6zQTejj0BR https://t.co/rWvDYlhKTg 21 minutes ago