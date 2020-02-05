Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: Covington, Capela part of 4-team deal

Sources: Covington, Capela part of 4-team deal

ESPN Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets have agreed to a multi-player trade that includes Clint Capela and Robert Covington, among other players, and draft picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lolu8bosch

Lorenzo Del Bosch RT @wojespn: ESPN story with @espn_macmahon on the late-night, four-team deal that became the NBA’s most expansive trade in 20 years. https… 16 seconds ago

i_am_konami

AyomideKonami☝️☝️ RT @SportsCenter: The Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets have agreed to a multi-player trade that includes Clint Capela and Robert Co… 8 minutes ago

fixmynet6

FixMyNet Sources - Robert Covington, Clint Capela part of 4-team, 12-player deal - ESPN https://t.co/2DJSEgDdsu https://t.co/kJ9gjHKclx 9 minutes ago

ESPNAusNZ

ESPN Australia & NZ The Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets have agreed to a multi-player trade that includes Clint Capela and Rob… https://t.co/CiHF96ccMJ 23 minutes ago

PokerArticles

Poker Articles Sources: Capela dealt in 4-team, 12-player trade https://t.co/sf89lgwQzs 26 minutes ago

TellTellbox

Tell（テル） Sources - Robert Covington, Clint Capela part of 4-team, 12-player deal - ESPN https://t.co/17K6DHk2AF 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.