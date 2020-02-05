Sources: Covington, Capela part of 4-team deal

The Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets have agreed to a multi-player trade that includes Clint Capela and Robert Covington, among other players, and draft picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lorenzo Del Bosch RT @wojespn: ESPN story with @espn_macmahon on the late-night, four-team deal that became the NBA’s most expansive trade in 20 years. https… 16 seconds ago AyomideKonami☝️☝️ RT @SportsCenter: The Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets have agreed to a multi-player trade that includes Clint Capela and Robert Co… 8 minutes ago FixMyNet Sources - Robert Covington, Clint Capela part of 4-team, 12-player deal - ESPN https://t.co/2DJSEgDdsu https://t.co/kJ9gjHKclx 9 minutes ago ESPN Australia & NZ The Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets have agreed to a multi-player trade that includes Clint Capela and Rob… https://t.co/CiHF96ccMJ 23 minutes ago Poker Articles Sources: Capela dealt in 4-team, 12-player trade https://t.co/sf89lgwQzs 26 minutes ago Tell（テル） Sources - Robert Covington, Clint Capela part of 4-team, 12-player deal - ESPN https://t.co/17K6DHk2AF 27 minutes ago