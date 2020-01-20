Global  

PM Modi announces setting up of trust for Ram temple in Ayodhya

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020
"The trust for the construction of Ram temple has been named as Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra," PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha. "Let us all support construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya," the PM said.
 PM Narendra Modi announced the government’s decision to set up a temple trust to build the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in line with the Supreme Court verdict.

*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the constitution of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra', which would oversee the construction...
The government has decided to transfer the entire 67.703 acres in Ayodhya to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra
