Watch: Celebs dancing at Armaan Jain’s reception

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Yesterday, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, who tied the knot on Monday, hosted a grand reception for friends and family. From Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan attended and looked their best at the reception.
News video: Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Kareena, Karisma Bollywood STARS At Armaan Jain Wedding RECEPTION | UNCUT

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Kareena, Karisma Bollywood STARS At Armaan Jain Wedding RECEPTION | UNCUT 25:42

 Armaan Jain Wedding Reception: Aishwarya Rai , Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor And Many Other Bollywood Celebs Attended The Wedding RECEPTION Of Armaan Jain Annissa Malhotra. Watch the FULL UNCUT Event Now!

Celebs at Armaan Jain's Mehendi function

Armaan Jain is all set to tie the knot with fiancée Anissa Malhotra and the festivities have kickstarted on Saturday night. The duo who got engaged in July 2019...
