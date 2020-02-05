Sanford: Blues ‘did a much better job getting to the net’ in win over Hurricanes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tuesday night was Zach Sanford's first two-goal game in the NHL. Was he pumped about the possibility of getting a hat trick? "I was excited when I got out there on the power play at the end, but as long as we didn't get scored against, I'll take that." Tuesday night was Zach Sanford's first two-goal game in the NHL. Was he pumped about the possibility of getting a hat trick? "I was excited when I got out there on the power play at the end, but as long as we didn't get scored against, I'll take that." 👓 View full article

