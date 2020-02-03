Gauri shakes leg a with SRK at Armaan Jain’s wedding

Global  

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Bollywood came out in huge numbers to attend Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception yesterday. Several Bollywood stars also shook a leg at the gathering, videos of which are going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Karan Johar danced to the popular number ‘Kajra Re’ at the event. When the video was shared on social media, fans soon started lauding Gauri’s swift dance moves. SRK and Gauri performed a special dance sequence at the wedding and it was truly charming.
