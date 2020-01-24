Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Shreyas Iyer hits maiden ton; KL Rahul, Virat Kohli too shine in India's 347/4

Shreyas Iyer hits maiden ton; KL Rahul, Virat Kohli too shine in India's 347/4

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
*Hamilton:* Talented Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden century while KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli carried on their fine form as India dished out a clinical batting effort to post 347 for four against New Zealand in the first ODI here on Wednesday. Iyer showed why he is considered as the next big thing in Indian cricket, scoring 103...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News 02:35

 Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record as Virat Kohli and his boys became the first team in the t20i history to win a five match series...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli [Video]Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli addressed a presser on the upcoming ODI series as India is all set to play New Zealand in the 1st ODI on Feb 05. Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming series due to a calf..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ind vs NZ | Shreyas Iyer hits maiden ODI ton as India pile on 347/4

KL Rahul continued his purple patch, smashing unbeaten 88 off 64 balls while Kohli made 51 off 63 deliveries in the first ODI in Hamilton
Hindu

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's good show against New Zealand comes in for praise from coach Vikram Rathour

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have played a crucial role in India's win over New Zealand in the first two T20 Internationals at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday...
Zee News Also reported by •Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HomezMaria

Maria Homez Shreyas Iyer hits maiden ton in first ODI against New Zealand; India reach 347/4 Talented Shreyas… https://t.co/9bPVEEygqV 8 minutes ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: #NZvIND | And its his MAIDEN ODI century! Shreyas Iyer hits his first international ton off 101 deliveries. India are 277-3 i… 2 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #INDvsNZ 1st ODI | Shreyas Iyer hits maiden ODI hundred in just 101 balls #NZvsIND #ShreyasIyer @BCCI @BLACKCAPS… https://t.co/UrJrpGxyOg 2 hours ago

Newsi2w

Newsindia2world Shreyas Iyer Hits Maiden Ton, India On Top In Hamilton ODI Vs New Zealand https://t.co/fOQvcAmcwW https://t.co/dvJntYSwnp 2 hours ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: #INDvNZ #NZvIND | Shreyas Iyer hits maiden ODI hundred off 101 balls. India (276/3 in 42.5 overs) vs New Zealand. 1st ODI… 2 hours ago

republic_sports

R.Sport #NZvIND | And its his MAIDEN ODI century! Shreyas Iyer hits his first international ton off 101 deliveries. India a… https://t.co/cgxSHzzxOg 2 hours ago

republic

Republic #NZvIND | And its his MAIDEN ODI century! Shreyas Iyer hits his first international ton off 101 deliveries. India a… https://t.co/HwuuLMvNCi 2 hours ago

ITGDsports

India Today Sports #INDvNZ #NZvIND | Shreyas Iyer hits maiden ODI hundred off 101 balls. India (276/3 in 42.5 overs) vs New Zealand.… https://t.co/nffD5ciNSN 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.