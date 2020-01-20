Global  

Dazzling Quinton De Kock helps South Africa ease to victory against England

Zee News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Quinton de Kock's dazzling knock of 107 runs eases South Africa to a seven-wicket victory in the first One-Day International at Newlands on Tuesday against England.
