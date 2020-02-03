Global  

Future of India's cricket in safe hands, says Shoaib Akhtar after Priyam Garg's team defeats Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup semifinal

Zee News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Shoaib Akhtar hails India's U19 team's overall performance as the defending champions beat Pakistan to reach the finals of the ICC U19 World Cup.
 Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry hopes that hundreds of thousands will attend the women's T20 World Cup Final

'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals [Video]'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer lauded the Under-19 cricket team on their performance in the ongoing World Cup. India's U-19 team reached the World Cup finals by defeating Pakistan.

U19 CWC: 'Good at handling pressure': Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on son's ton [Video]U19 CWC: 'Good at handling pressure': Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on son's ton

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a majestic century against Pakistan to fire India into final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Yashasvi's parents expressed delight on their..

Priyam Garg-led India, Rohail Nazir's Pakistan clash in ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal

India Under 19 team, four-time winner of the World Cup, is eyeing its third consecutive final of the tournament as it gets ready to face arch-rivals Pakistan in...
Zee News

U-19 World Cup Semi-final: Five Pakistan players India need to be wary of


Indian Express Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsHinduBBC Sport

