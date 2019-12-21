Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > CAA not against Muslims, says Rajinikanth

CAA not against Muslims, says Rajinikanth

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not against Muslims. If any Muslim is affected he will lead the protests, he said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CAA Protest Shia Cleric Maulana Jawad appeals Muslims to show restraint [Video]CAA Protest Shia Cleric Maulana Jawad appeals Muslims to show restraint

CAA Protest Shia Cleric Maulana Jawad appeals Muslims to show restraint

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published


Tweets about this

prajagop

prakashrajagopalan RT @bharath1: CAA is no threat to Muslims. Panic is being spread by a few that it is against them. I will be the first person to protest if… 6 seconds ago

c_ashwin

Ashwin Vasudevan RT @IndianPrism: "CAA is no threat to Muslims. If they face trouble I'll be the first person to raise voice for them" Did Rajni ji "raise… 3 minutes ago

anand73372896

super star RT @Puvi0309: CAA is no threat to Muslims. Panic is being spread by a few that it is against them. I will be the first person to protest if… 4 minutes ago

neindia2

ne india Rajinikanth backs CAA, says not against muslims https://t.co/TfD9Z0ruDF https://t.co/GgKV2wPOqT 6 minutes ago

ethicalman3

शिखर ஷிகர் শিখর ಶಿಖರ Rajinikanth: CAA not against Muslims, says Rajinikanth | Chennai News - Times of India https://t.co/MnGVHd5WTN 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.