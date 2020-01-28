Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has known Liverpool FC would win the Premier League title since they beat Manchester City in November. Liverpool FC have the largest-ever lead in the Premier League title race after the Reds were 4-0 winners against Southampton at Anfield to move 22 points clear of Manchester City. Mourinho’s Tottenham […]



The post Jose Mourinho pinpoints when he knew Liverpool FC would win the title appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

