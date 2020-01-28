Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jose Mourinho pinpoints when he knew Liverpool FC would win the title

Jose Mourinho pinpoints when he knew Liverpool FC would win the title

The Sport Review Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has known Liverpool FC would win the Premier League title since they beat Manchester City in November. Liverpool FC have the largest-ever lead in the Premier League title race after the Reds were 4-0 winners against Southampton at Anfield to move 22 points clear of Manchester City. Mourinho’s Tottenham […]

The post Jose Mourinho pinpoints when he knew Liverpool FC would win the title appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: Liverpool open up 22 point gap at the top [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool open up 22 point gap at the top

Liverpool opened up a 22-point gap over rivals Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side lost to Tottenham in the capital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Liverpool Will Finish The Season As Invincibles Because... | W&L [Video]Liverpool Will Finish The Season As Invincibles Because... | W&L

Liverpool went 16 points clear of Manchester City in the title race, but can they go the whole season unbeaten?!

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 23:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho confirms Liverpool will take Premier League title away from Man City

Jose Mourinho confirms Liverpool will take Premier League title away from Man CityJose Mourinho’s Tottenham beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday, meaning Liverpool are now 22 points clear of the reigning Premier League champions
Daily Star

Jose Mourinho names moment he knew Liverpool would win Prem title

The Portuguese firebrand has, of course, stopped short of congratulating Liverpool (for now)! The post Jose Mourinho names moment he knew Liverpool would win...
Team Talk


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.